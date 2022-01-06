Cases of so-called 'flurona' doctors see increase as dual infection, especially in kids

Cases of co-infection with coronavirus and influenza are starting to pop up across the country and in Florida. The increase in so-called flurona is due to increasing flu activity along with the surge in COVID-19's omicron variant.

At Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, doctors are seeing the number of sick kids increase.

"We had roughly kind of around 20 to 30 cases in the month of November, about 120 in the month of December," said Dr. Allison Messina, Division Chief for Infectious Diseases at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

The rise in flu comes just as COVID-19 infections are surging, and with both viruses circulating, there is a concerning trend.

"Undoubtedly we are going to see more people infected with both simultaneously," Messina said.

In Texas and South Florida, hospitals are seeing cases of flurona in children. Both COVID and the flu can cause very serious respiratory infections, and it can be dangerous in kids

"Both of these viruses can affect the upper respiratory tract. So, you know, nose, throat. Both of them have the potential to get deeper down into the lower respiratory tract and infect the lungs," said Messina.

It is still unclear if flurona causes more severe disease, but the potential is there. Experts do not want families to take any chances.

"Kids over five can be vaccinated for coronavirus and kids over six months can be vaccinated for flu. So that's one thing that is very important for parents to consider," Messina said.

Doctors say wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing also help prevent these and other respiratory viruses.