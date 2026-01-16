Caught on camera: Brightline train crushes delivery robot stuck on tracks in Miami

The Brief A food delivery robot was demolished by a Brightline train in Miami Thursday evening after getting stuck on the train tracks. Video of the robot's "untimely end" showed the robot motionless on the tracks as the train was approaching. The robot had been stuck on the tracks for about 15 minutes before the train came barreling through.



A food delivery robot was demolished by a Brightline train in Miami Thursday evening after getting stuck on the train tracks.

What we know:

Video of the robot's "untimely end," filmed by Guillermo Dapelo, showed the robot motionless on the tracks as the train was approaching. The train could be seen on video crushing the robot.

Courtesy: Guillermo Dapelo via Storyful.

Dapelo told Storyful that the robot had been stuck on the tracks for about 15 minutes before the train came barreling through.

"Oh it’s gonna crash it," Dapelo can be heard saying ahead of the crash.

What they're saying:

"I was walking my dogs around 8 p.m. and that’s when I saw the food car standing on the train tracks," Dapelo told Storyful. "An Uber Eats delivery had called the company to let them know where it was standing and within a matter of minutes the train approached and everything else is captured on the video."

