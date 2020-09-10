Caught on camera: Bobcat family frolics outside Westchase school

article

A mamma bobcat and her cubs went to school this morning, and a neighbor happened to catch their quick visit on camera.

Heather Boyette told FOX 13 she lives near Davidsen Middle School in Westchase and “couldn’t believe her eyes” when she looked out her window. She spotted the bobcat and two cubs playing in the field behind the school.

“I ran downstairs with my camera and cautiously approached the fence to get a view,” she said. “I was still quite a ways away. Luckily I’ve got a good zoom -- can’t get too close to wildlife!”

Photo courtesy Heather Boyette

Boyette snapped a few quick pics of the bobcat family frolicking in the early morning sun next to the bushes.

“I’ve never seen a bobcat in that area it was the coolest thing,” she added. “Usually there’s just some hawks, deer, and rabbit. But bobcats take the cake!”

Photo courtesy Heather Boyette

Photo courtesy Heather Boyette

