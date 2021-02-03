CDC partners with pharmacy chains to distribute new round of vaccines

Starting next week, you might be able to get a coronavirus vaccination at your local pharmacy.

The federal government is launching a program to ship 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to 21 retail chain pharmacies across the country.

"These are places ranging from local independent pharmacies to national pharmacies and supermarkets," said White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator, Jeff Zients. "This is a critical step to provide the public with convenient, trusted places to get vaccinated in their communities."

Phase 1 will only include about 6,500 stores nationwide, and the shot supply will be limited. The plan is to expand to include more pharmacies as vaccine production ramps up.

Here in Florida, three retailers are taking part; Publix, Walmart and Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket, and Fresco y Mas.

Publix tells FOX 13 News it is too early to comment on the number of doses the company will be receiving.

"Sites are selected based on their ability to reach some of the populations most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19, including socially vulnerable communities," Zients said.

Officials say most Americans live within five miles of a pharmacy, making them a key part of the Biden Administration’s vaccination strategy.

One Florida lawmaker wants to see more pharmacies added to the Sunshine State’s list to make sure rural and black communities have access.

"Publix and Walmart are in many communities but not all, and you see, when you add on both Walgreens and CVS you expand out to many other communities that may not be big enough for a large grocery store," U.S. Representative Darren Soto said.

The CDC says shots will be free for people who are eligible. Right now, that includes healthcare workers and people over the age of 65. The agency also recommends checking your pharmacy’s website to find out if doses are available, and how to book an appointment.