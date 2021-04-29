CDC says U.S. cruises could resume this summer with 95% of passengers fully vaccinated: report

article

Things could soon look a lot different at Port Tampa Bay after the Centers for Disease Control sent a letter to the cruise industry saying cruising could re-start in U.S. waters by mid-summer, according to a report.

In the letter first obtained by USA Today, the agency reportedly told cruise lines that it acknowledged cruising will never be a zero-risk activity and that the goal is to resume passenger operations in a way that "mitigates the risk of COVID-19 transmission onboard cruise ships and across port communities."

More specifically, a CDC spokesperson told the newspaper that passengers could set sail from the U.S. by mid-July depending on cruise lines' pace and compliance with the agency's Framework for Conditional Sailing Order.

Under the order, signed in March, cruise lines cannot operate unless they adhere to strict requirements outlined by the federal government.

READ: Florida attorney general files for injunction to block CDC's cruise ship restrictions

It's been more than a year without sailing in U.S. waters due to fears of spreading infection. Despite the potential re-start date, this does not mean the restrictions are going anywhere. Cruise lines will still have to meet these requirements before sailing can resume.

This comes on the heels of a lawsuit brought by Florida against the CDC and new legislation proposed by senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, aiming to override the CDC's restrictions on cruising and get ships sailing by July.

FOX 13 is currently working to obtain a letter from the CDC.