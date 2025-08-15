Central Florida non-profit teaches kids in schools about e-bike, e-scooter safety amid rise in injuries

The Brief The 'Bike Walk Kids' program was launched as a pilot in Orange County in 2023. One of the key topics they focus on is speed management for e-bikes and e-scooters. Bike Walk Central Florida is eager to expand the program to other areas, including Polk County.



Amid an alarming rise in pediatric e-bike injuries, a Central Florida non-profit is teaching kids how to stay safe while riding e-bikes and e-scooters.

The backstory:

The 'Bike Walk Kids' program was launched as a pilot in Orange County in 2023. Through in-school presentations, the program empowers children from elementary to high school with knowledge about safety when walking, biking and rolling in their community.

"We're teaching them the fundamentals of how to start and stop their bike," said Emily Bush, Executive Director of Bike Walk Central Florida. "We focus on how to look, scan, and identify potential safety hazards — not just those posed by vehicles, but also ground-level dangers like debris. We also emphasize the importance of wearing a helmet."

One of the key topics they focus on is speed management for e-bikes and e-scooters, which have become very popular but also pose significant risks. Just this summer in the Tampa Bay area, there has been a spike in pediatric e-bike injuries.

"We're seeing an increase in the number of crashes, and unfortunately, some are becoming serious and even fatal under certain circumstances due to the number of children who have access to these vehicles," Bush said.

The program also distributes free safety gear, such as helmets, and ensures kids have the appropriate lights on their bikes.

What's next:

Bike Walk Central Florida is eager to expand the program to other areas, including Polk County, but currently lacks the necessary funding.

"We're looking for an organization or partner in Polk County interested in expanding this program. We would welcome conversations to identify locations, such as schools and community centers, where we can implement this program. We would be very excited to do so."

The program is currently funded by the Orange County Government and the Florida Department of Transportation.