Linemen community rallies behind Auburndale native shocked on work site in Seminole

The Brief The incident occurred at a work site in Seminole Tuesday afternoon. Ryan Pynes said he's best friends with Jefferey Busch, who was sent to the hospital with severe burns. Pynes also worked with Justin Bryan, who was electrocuted during the incident.



Two utility contractors are fighting for their lives in the hospital after an electrical incident at a work site in Seminole Tuesday afternoon. One of these men, a young father, has roots in Polk County.

What they're saying:

Ryan Pynes describes his best friend of six years, Jefferey Busch, 27, an Auburndale native, as a silly and goofy guy.

"My kids call him Uncle Tevvy," said Pynes. "We're getting shirts made that say that. That's just what we all call him."

However, when it was time to work hard, Pynes said Busch did. As an apprentice with Primoris, a company subcontracted by Duke Energy, he was working his way up to becoming a lineman.

Pynes worked with Busch until a few months ago.

Pictured: Jefferey Busch.

The backstory:

According to investigators, Busch and Matthew Waldrop, 31, were shocked and Justin Bryan, 30, was electrocuted during the incident. They were placing a new pole in the ground at the time of the electrical incident.

Detectives said Bryan was on the ground, helping to place the pole, along with Busch and Waldrop. The boom operator, Bryan, Busch and Waldrop were struggling to get the pole placed properly, according to PCSO.

As the boom operator was closing the claw to get a hold of the pole, investigators said one side of the claw struck the pole, causing it to hit the power line.

Detectives report that a witness saw an explosion, and the ground caught fire. Busch and Waldrop were taken to the hospital with severe burns, while Bryan died at the scene.

Local perspective:

Pynes worked with Bryan too.

"Justin was the type of person everybody knew," said Pynes. "When he walked into the yard and said hello to everybody, he was always smiling. Honestly, I don't think I ever saw Justin in a bad mood. He was always cheering everybody on."

Pynes said the lineman community is like a brotherhood, with many reaching out from far and wide to support Busch in any way they can.

"The whole yard," said Pynes. "Different companies. People reaching out to me whom I haven't talked to in a while. It's a type of brotherhood that is very touching to see what all has been done."

Busch, a father to a four-month-old son, is still in critical condition in the hospital and must undergo a second surgery. Pynes said doctors are hopeful; however, they're taking it day by day.

"He's fighting strong," said Pynes. "He's being Jeff, and he's fighting for us."

What's next:

Detectives said the incident, which is still under investigation by detectives with the robbery and homicide unit, appears accidental, and nothing appears suspicious.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified.