Certain toys can keep kids entertained, challenged during the pandemic

This year has been unforgettable with the novel coronavirus outbreak, and for families, it has provided an opportunity to reconnect, but it can eventually get tough if parents run out of ideas to entertain the kids.

There are some ways that can keep children engage d and happy, and that involves toys.

Chris Byrne, known as the "Toy Guy" provided some ideas and broken it down into categories.

This includes:

TOYS FOR CREATIVE KIDS



Chalk of the Town

Ages 4 to adult

$29.95 (kids) $31.95

Every camp has its own t-shirt, and you can customize yours with t-shirt/craft kit that lets you change the front panel on the shirt to match the day, the mood, or your activities for the day. It’s a clever idea, and you can also buy stencils separately for a more professional look. The shirts are 100% cotton and machine washable.

Where to Buy: Chalk of the Town website



Swirl & Style Tie-Dye Studio from Yulu

Ages 6 and up

$19.99

This is already one of the hottest selling toys of the year. Cast your mind back to the Age of Aquarius with all those groovy tie-dye fashions. And now, make them yourself in this all-in-one, complete craft kit. The secret to success is in the tying and the dyeing. Much as kids love all that, parents and caregivers will love that this is completely self-contained and has virtually no mess. The set comes with plenty of dyes, and you can fit a large t-shirt into the chamber. Seal, squirt, spin, and style!

Where to Buy: Target



Crayola Sidewalk Chalk from Crayola

Ages 4 and up

$4.99 and up

There’s probably only one other summer toy as classic as sidewalk chalk (and we’ll talk about those next). Crayola consistently gets high marks for the array of colors, the durability of the chalk sticks (i.e.: They don’t break or crumble as easily as others we’ve tried.), and, naturally, for the creativity they inspire. They come in a wide variety of package sizes, and we love the non-roll, square design that keeps everything close at hand. The Crayola chalk cleans up easily with a squirt from the garden hose, or just let it fade and wear away, which it will.

Where to buy: WalMart



DinoMazing Egg Decorator from Hey Buddy Hey Pal

Ages 3 and up

$27.99

Who says egg decorating is just for one time of the year? Get creative with this super fun set that lets you decorate dinosaur eggs. Place the egg in the unit turn it on, and then use the included markers to create great patterns. Once you’re done, crack your egg open and dig through the slime to reveal a collectible dino buddy. The set comes with two eggs, and you can buy additional ones. Or…you can always use a regular chicken egg. After all, we know that birds are descended from dinosaurs.

Where to Buy: Amazon



Jelli Rez Jewelry Pack from Moose

Ages 7 and up

$9.99 and up

Making and sharing crafts is part of the camp experience. Jelli Rez makes it simple, sparkly, and spectacularly fun. Use the special resin-like compound to make gorgeous gems in just 15 minutes. Mix, mold, and wear and customize. There are lots of sets to choose from, and this is really fun and no mess. There are four different themed sets to pick from: Animals, Fantasy, Sweets and Text Me.

Where to Buy: Target



TOYS FOR COMPETITIVE KIDS



Curve Ball from Hog Wild

Ages 8 and up.

$26.99

Build your throwing arm…and create all kinds of cool games. Use the scoop launchers to throw and catch with amazing curves. Master the skill of the spin – play, learn and improve skills using the special power rails. This encourages active play, and it’s great for kids of all ages and all abilities. You can play cooperatively or competitively. However you choose, it promotes kid-driven, active play

Where to Buy: Amazon



HyperStrike from Zing

Ages 14+

$29.99

Archery is a classic camp activity, and while this isn’t competition regulation, it sure is fun and provides a realistic play/sports activity. The HyperStrike Bow is great for teens engaged in active, outdoor play. Outstanding engineering means high performance at a great price. The soft-tip Zonic Whistle bow shoots Zing’s special bounceback darts up to 250 feet (That’s two-and-a-half football fields!) Unique design ensures easy play, thanks to the patented bungie loops that are easy for kids to use for ultimate control—and success. This may become a favorite camp activity in your back yard.

Where to Buy: Target



Zuru X-Shot Fast Fill Water Blaster from Zuru

Ages 3 and up

$9.99

You don’t often think about innovation in water blasters, but this one blew us away when it came out last year. We wondered why no one had thought of it before. Filling this blaster is as simple as opening the back, dragging it through a pool or filling it with the hose, and you’re ready to go. In a pool, it takes virtually no time to fill, and that’s an advantage when you’re trying to have the upper hand in a water fight. Plus, like all the Zuru X-Shot blasters, it delivers great performance at a very good price.

Where to buy: Target



Nerf Ultra Two Blaster from Hasbro

Ages 8 and up

$24.99

One of the things we love about foam dart blasters is that they lend themselves to all kinds of games, and they’re classic, competitive fun. We like this one especially because it’s motorized, which makes it easy for kids of all ages, and it also includes the new Nerf Ultra darts, which are the furthest flying Nerf darts ever. They go up to 40 yards. We’ve tried it, and it works. Of course, performance may vary, but you’ll be impressed. Be sure to use protective eyewear. Requires 6 AA batteries.

Where to buy: Amazon



THE CAMPFIRE



The Original Reel Roaster from Hog Wild

Ages 8 and up

$15.99

Roasting marshmallows at the campfire is a classic camp activity. This little gadget makes it easy, cuts down on mess and is so easy to clean. Place marshmallows on the fork, extend the arm, and then turn the crank to evenly brown your marshmallow for the perfect S’Mores, or just on their own.

Where to buy: Amazon



Playmobil Family Camping Trip from Playmobil

Ages 4 and up

$27.99

Well, if you can’t get to the great outdoors, you can have a blast pretending. This 78-piece set comes with figures, accessories, a folding tent, sleeping bags, and everything you need to have a great, make-believe camping experience. We really love the creativity and the detail of this set and the ways in which it can inspire lots of imaginative, narrative-based plays.

Where to buy: Target

