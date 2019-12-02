Christmas Lane dazzles once again with over 1.5 million lights in Plant City

Since he was a boy, Lane Wetherington loved Christmas lights.

He asked for Christmas lights to decorate his family’s home in Dover. Thirty-five years later, the display grew so massive that his family needed more space. Today, the tradition continues at the Florida Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds.

The big and bright display can be found at the Charlie Grimes Family Agriculture Center, and it’s named after Lane himself: Christmas Lane. It has been there since 2015.

Christmas Lane offers a dazzling light display, over 100 Christmas trees ranging in different heights, along with food a kids zone and tons of entertainment. There are over 1.5 million lights and “larger-than-life” decorations that use 168,000 watts of power, according to Christmas Lane’s website.

It’s open each Thursday through Sunday, including December 23 and 24.

LINK: To learn more about Christmas Lane, click here.

