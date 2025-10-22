Church leader accused in nationwide forced labor and sex abuse scheme denied bond

The Brief Federal prosecutors call David Taylor a "serial sadist" accused of running a forced labor and money laundering scheme across several states. A Michigan judge denied him bond, calling the allegations "horrific." Prosecutors say Taylor used his mega church to exploit followers, including minors, through violence, coercion, and sexual abuse.



David Taylor, the leader of the Kingdom of God Global Church, will remain in jail after a Michigan judge denied him bond.

What we know:

Federal prosecutors say Taylor oversaw a nationwide forced labor and money laundering operation that lasted more than a decade.

PREVIOUS: Dozens of victims discovered inside Tampa mansion linked to church forced labor scheme

They claim he used violence, threats, food and sleep deprivation to control followers, forcing them to work without pay while enriching himself and the number two in his church, Michelle Brannon.

Prosecutors also allege Taylor sexually abused women within the church and kept compromising photos and videos to potentially blackmail victims.

What they're saying:

During a recent bond hearing for Taylor, prosecutors said they recently learned minors were separated from their parents and subject to abuse as well.

"In addition, minors have come forward to the FBI. They have been recently interviewed. They have corroborated the forced labor scheme, including physical assaults. They have reported their own psychological and physical abuse and their own trauma during their involvement in Taylor’s organization," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Cohen.

PREVIOUS: Church leader arrested in Tampa FBI raid appears in federal court, staying behind bars for now

Cohen added, "Given Taylor’s reign of terror over his victims, his leadership role, his loyal following, and now his sexual exploitation of women, and his evangelizing of violence and obstruction in defiance of law enforcement, Taylor would clearly be a danger to the community if released."

The backstory:

Taylor was arrested in August during a federal raid in Durham, North Carolina. Brannon, was arrested the same day at a mansion in Tampa and later released on bond.

Federal investigators say the two operated the organization under the guise of a religious charity, forcing parishioners to man phone lines without pay, and amassing around $50 million over 11 years.

PREVIOUS: Kingdom of God Global Church continuing operations despite arrests of church leaders

But prosecutors say Taylor and Brannon instead used those funds to enrich themselves ... buying lavish properties, cars, jewelry and artwork while making their unpaid workers sleep on floors and in garages.

What's next:

Taylor and Brannon face multiple federal charges, including forced labor and money laundering conspiracy. Given the number of victims and counts against them, if convicted, they could face life in prison.

A trial date has not yet been set.