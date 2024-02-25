'Melting pot of creativity': Cirque du Soleil Bazzar at Tropicana Field

A magical transformation has taken place at Tropicana Field as Cirque du Soleil is there for the next month until the beginning of the baseball season.

Cirque du Soleil has brought back the traveling show "Bazzar."

The performances promise feats of strength and agility, acrobatics and stunts, and the amazing antics of actors and actresses performing at their best.

"We have about 35 artists. They come from about 24, 23 or 24 different nationalities. We all speak the same language when it comes to art and the acrobatics and the artistry itself, but everyone's background and where they come from, the training that they have and the ideas that they possess, makes it like a melting pot of creativity, and that's what you'll see on stage," described Artistic Director Johnny Kim.

And while the show is in town for the next month, no two shows are the same, so there is something new each night.

"Inside the tent, it literally just the connection that you have with the public every night," shared Xander Taylor a trapeze artist. "It's a different public every single night. Therefore, it's a different experience for us every single night as well."

The costumes are hand made and created by the crew, so alterations and additions to reflect the local area are easy for the staff.

"They were inspired by the beginning of Cirque du Soleil. The street artists, they are like sort of like they have a lot of cuts and colors, so to look like as if they would be putting a show together, but at the same time tearing it apart," said the Head of Wardrobe, Luana Ouverney.

While the artists seem to effortlessly perform, don't think that they don't worry about what they are doing.

"There's such a thing as bad nerves versus good nerves and having that nervous energy," admitted Taylor. "In my case, I have, you know, a human being dangling on my limbs usually, and, you know, if I don't have that kind of tight nervous energy, then I'm just not as attentive. So, absolutely, those nerves are always there, and the day that arrives when I don't have them might be the day where I kind of decide, okay, no, it's done."

The end result that they always aim for is the joy instilled in the audience. That laughter and excitement fuels the performances as much as it entertains the viewers.

"I think first and foremost, for me, it's a sense of levity. I think people coming into this just feeling like their worries from life can kind of just slip off their shoulders, and they can come in and just feel like their imagination is kind of run amok, and they feel like a kid again," said Taylor. "That really is kind of the main thing in the end that we want people to walk away from."

The Bazzar Show lasts until March 24. For more information, click here.

