Citrus County man tries to shoot teenager after ‘disrespecting’ his sister: Deputies

A Citrus County man is accused of attempted murder after deputies say he shot at the older brother of a teenager who accused him of disrespecting their 16-year-old sister.

What we know:

Citrus County deputies responded to a call for service regarding a weapons incident along East Anna Jo Dr. in Inverness on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, they said they saw Malik Williams, 19, holding an unknown object, later identified as a 9mm handgun, running away from the scene.

He was captured after leading deputies on a chase.

Initially, investigators said Williams denied having a gun, but deputies recovered the weapon, which they say had a live round in the chamber.

The backstory:

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started when the victim's 14-year-old brother confronted Williams about how he had been disrespecting their 16-year-old sister.

Deputies said after Williams threatened to fight the younger brother, the victim stepped in to engage in a fist fight. At that point, Williams allegedly got a gun, pointed it at the 18-year-old victim and pulled the trigger, though no round exited the chamber.

What they're saying:

"Great work to our deputies for quickly and safely apprehending this dangerous individual, ensuring the safety of our community," said Sheriff David Vincent. "This case is a shining example of stronger together. Thanks to the witnesses who acted quickly and stepped forward to share crucial information, Williams was apprehended before he could seriously injure anyone."

What's next:

He was taken to the Citrus County Detention Facility for booking and processing, and will be held with no bond per the bond schedule.

Williams has been charged with attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and resisting an officer without violence.