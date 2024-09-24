Citrus County preparing for worst storm threat in 100 years as Helene draws near

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County
7
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:05 PM EDT until FRI 9:48 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Polk County, Coastal Manatee County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Sumter County, DeSoto County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Manatee County, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Hardee County, Inland Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Coastal Hernando County

Citrus County preparing for worst storm threat in 100 years as Helene draws near

By
Updated  September 24, 2024 5:43pm EDT
Citrus County
FOX 13 News

Citrus County bracing for Helene

FOX 13's Evan Axelbank reports.

HOMOSASSA, Fla. - Citrus County is bracing for a potentially "grave" impact from what is expected to be Hurricane Helene.

"It's the greatest storm threat we have faced in the past hundred years," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "We want people to be prepared and heed the warnings." 

READ: Tropical Storm Helene: Citrus County updates & information

The worry is storm surge, which could be more than ten feet.

Emergency managers have ordered a mandatory evacuation of Zone A starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The sheriff says this could bring storm surge that will be even worse than Hurricane Idalia, which flooded downtown Crystal River in 2023.

"We simply don't have enough first responder assets to get out and rescue folks," Prendergast explained. "Once that water comes in and, unfortunately, that takes a lot of time for that water to recede and then for us to be able to get back into those areas out there."

READ: Tropical Storm Helene prompts evacuations in Bay Area

Around town, residents were laying sandbags along their doors and driveways.

"(I am) very concerned," said Homosassa resident Bill Stoll. "(Last year) they had extensive damage. And I think this one's going to be worse." 

We have also seen businesses moving their equipment to higher ground.

Residents are acknowledging the threat and hoping that the storm's path spares them from the worst.

"In a small town, you have this small community," said Homosassa resident Matt Harriman. "There's people that come down here with their boats and everything, and we really depend on each other."

READ: Tropical Storm Helene: Bay Area schools close ahead of storm

Schools will have a half day on Wednesday so that shelters can open, which is expected to be at 2 p.m.

The sheriff is also encouraging assisted living facilities to begin their evacuation process in the morning.

Citrus County Schools will be closed again on Thursday and Friday.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: