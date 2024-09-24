Citrus County preparing for worst storm threat in 100 years as Helene draws near

Citrus County is bracing for a potentially "grave" impact from what is expected to be Hurricane Helene.

"It's the greatest storm threat we have faced in the past hundred years," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "We want people to be prepared and heed the warnings."

The worry is storm surge, which could be more than ten feet.

Emergency managers have ordered a mandatory evacuation of Zone A starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The sheriff says this could bring storm surge that will be even worse than Hurricane Idalia, which flooded downtown Crystal River in 2023.

"We simply don't have enough first responder assets to get out and rescue folks," Prendergast explained. "Once that water comes in and, unfortunately, that takes a lot of time for that water to recede and then for us to be able to get back into those areas out there."

Around town, residents were laying sandbags along their doors and driveways.

"(I am) very concerned," said Homosassa resident Bill Stoll. "(Last year) they had extensive damage. And I think this one's going to be worse."

We have also seen businesses moving their equipment to higher ground.

Residents are acknowledging the threat and hoping that the storm's path spares them from the worst.

"In a small town, you have this small community," said Homosassa resident Matt Harriman. "There's people that come down here with their boats and everything, and we really depend on each other."

Schools will have a half day on Wednesday so that shelters can open, which is expected to be at 2 p.m.

The sheriff is also encouraging assisted living facilities to begin their evacuation process in the morning.

Citrus County Schools will be closed again on Thursday and Friday.

