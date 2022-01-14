Citrus Park Drive extension opens, easing commute for NW Hillsborough drivers

article

A new roadway is now officially open in western Hillsborough County that will connect the Westchase community from Sheldon Road to Countryway Boulevard.

The new Citrus Park Drive extension is a 2.73-mile section of four-lane, divided urban road with bike lanes and sidewalks. It is the first new roadway in Hillsborough County in ten years.

According to Hillsborough County officials, by connecting the two existing segments of Citrus Park Drive, the road will accommodate future traffic demands in the northwest area of the county, including the neighborhoods within and around Westchase and Citrus Park.

"This project will also enhance pedestrian and bicycle safety by incorporating Vision Zero principles and provide connectivity to other neighborhoods, as well as the Upper Tampa Bay Trail and Deer Park Elementary School," the county announced in early January.

Vision Zero is a movement to end traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries by taking a systemic approach to road safety.

"The new roadway also will alleviate traffic volumes on Linebaugh Avenue and South Mobley Road," the announcement said.

New traffic signals have been installed at the new Fawn Ridge Boulevard intersection and at the entrance of Deer Park Elementary. The entrance to Deer Park Elementary was redesigned to improve pedestrian access and safety.

The $51.7 million project also includes landscaped medians, drainage improvements, pedestrian safety features, and water and wastewater infrastructure.

