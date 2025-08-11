City of Lake Wales to soon allow take-out alcohol in designated public zone downtown

The Brief The newly renovated Market Plaza will be one of the designated outdoor areas. According to the City of Lake Wales, it is the first city in Polk County to participate in the ACE District. Residents can expect to start using the ACE District this fall.



For the first time in the City of Lake Wales, residents will be able to purchase take-out alcohol and enjoy it in designated public areas.

Robert Connors opened his restaurant, The Thirsty Dragon, downtown in February. It is one of two restaurants currently serving beer and wine.

"We're in the process of building a large beer garden at the back of our business, which will accommodate several surrounding restaurants and allow people to, for example, take a drink there and walk to Market Plaza," said Connors.

The newly renovated Market Plaza will be one of the designated outdoor areas where people can enjoy drinks purchased from restaurants and bars within the Arts, Culture and Entertainment District (ACE).

Image 1 of 2 ▼

This initiative is part of the city's Lake Wales Connected Plan, which aims to create a walkable and livable environment.

What they're saying:

"Part of this is to stimulate economic development," said Eric Marshall, city spokesperson. "We've seen more than 13 other cities in the United States implement a social district, and it has increased foot traffic, brought businesses to local shops, restaurants, and bars, and supported the main districts in those areas."

According to the City of Lake Wales, it is the first city in Polk County to participate in the ACE District program.

Connors expresses great optimism about the program, anticipating significant growth and exciting new investments revitalizing the downtown area.

READ: Florida Poly offers new fast-track medical degree program to help with countywide doctor shortage

"It will be encouraging to others, and we believe that competition fosters success," said Connors. "We'd like to see more competition, restaurants, and nightlife because, quite frankly, that benefits everyone."

What's next:

Residents can expect to start using the ACE District this fall. The city has also received a national grant to redevelop portions of additional streets.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube