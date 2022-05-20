City of Bradenton to end curbside recycling due to worker shortage, but opening drop-off centers for residents

article

Curbside recycling is being removed indefinitely in Bradenton beginning June 3, and residents will have to take their recyclables to one of the ten recycling center locations across the city.

City leaders say they don’t have the staffing for curbside recycling; saying there’s about 30 employees to do the job of 50 employees. Also, 60% of the recyclables the city collects at curbside is contaminated.

"They say, ‘Why?’ and I say, ‘Because it’s not working,’" explained Rob Perry, the City Administrator for Bradenton, "and it’s not working for three main reasons, we don’t have the staff to do four different things, which are garbage refuge, recycle, then yard waste, and bulk item pickup. Secondly, it’s an illusion that things are actually being recycled, it’s a sad illusion."

Here are the ten recycling center locations:

East end of San Ortebello Drive adjacent to elevated water tower.

100 22nd St. NE in parking area adjacent to city lift station

1000 24th St. E. adjacent to the Dream Center

Cordova Lakes Dead End at 38th Ave. W./61st St. W. (will replace yard waste container there)

17th Ave. W. Park at Wares Creek, adjacent to lift station

Lewis Park parking lot, 3120 1st Ave. W.

9th Ave. W. (between 63rd and 64th St. W.), north side of road

Palma Sola Causeway, 9800 SR 64 W, adjacent to solid waste dumpster

28th St. W. Park @ 2718 13th Ave. W., at the opening in split rail fence

Red Cross Building Loop Road 2905 59th St. W.

READ: Bradenton pastor uses holographic technology to lead church at 9 locations simultaneously

They are open 24/7. There are slots for cardboard, but officials want to remind folks, "No greasy pizza boxes."

Plastics and cans must be clean. Plastic bags are not being recycled, so reuse them or throw them away.

Advertisement

For more information, visit the city of Bradenton's website.

