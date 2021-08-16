City of Clearwater invites public to visit newly renovated Crest Lake Park

You can avoid crowded beaches during the last few weeks of summer and visit Crest Lake Park in Downtown Clearwater instead.

The park recently underwent a $6 million renovation, funded with money Clearwater received from the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement.

"Since the renovation, we've added a boardwalk that adds an interactive feature within the lake, we've added a splash pad for the children to enjoy adjacent to a playground with a restroom facility, four sand volleyball courts for the public to enjoy, as well as two picnic shelters for the public to rent out," explained Jim Halios, director of Parks and Recreation for Clearwater.

The lake is scenic while also serving an important environmental purpose.

"It doubles as not only a lake but stormwater reservoir. And it has a lot of species of fish, as well as birds that come in and enjoy the lake," said Halios.

Crest Lake Park has a space dedicated to veterans.

"The Veterans Memorial Plaza is a part of the park that is done with the Tampa Bay Veterans Alliance, so we work in conjunction with them," added Halios.

The plaza is used for Memorial Day celebrations and recognitions.

"We'd like the public to come out and spend a day here at Crest Lake Park to see the synthesis of nature and urban activity in a park in downtown Clearwater," shared Halios.

Crest Lake Park is located at Gulf to Bay Boulevard and Glenwood Avenue.

