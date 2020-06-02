City of Tampa cancels nightly curfew

article

The city of Tampa is lifting its nightly curfew, days after rioters and looters took to the streets and overwhelmed what had been peaceful protests over the weekend.

Mayor Jane Castor and Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan announced the curfew on Sunday following Saturday night's destruction in north Tampa, where rioters set fire to five businesses, including a Mobil station, Champs Sports store and a Vietnamese restaurant. Looters broke glass storefronts and stole items from at least 40 businesses, Dugan said.

The curfew was put into effect Sunday and Monday, and lasted from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

But Tuesday morning, the mayor's office announced that the curfew would not be extended.