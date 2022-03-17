Clean-up on I-75: Produce spills after tractor-trailer carrying vegetables overturns

article

Crews in Hillsborough had quite a mess to clear out after a semi-truck overturned, spilling boxes of tomatoes and lettuce on the side of the highway.

The view from SkyFOX on Thursday morning showed a pair of bulldozers scooping up the produce and moving them further away from Interstate 75. The accident occurred in the northbound lanes near Gibsonton Drive.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the drivers of a tractor-trailer and a sedan were traveling north in the outside lane of I-75, just south of Gibsonton Drive. Investigators said the sedan was in front of the semi-truck.

The driver of the truck, a 71-year-old man from Immokalee, Florida, overtook and collided into the rear of the sedan, officials said. The tractor-trailer departed the roadway and overturned on the outside shoulder. The crash closed portions of the highway until 6 a.m.

The semi-truck driver had no injuries, troopers said. HIs passenger, a 27-year-old man, had minor injuries.

The driver of the sedan, a 46-year-old man from Georgia, had minor injuries.