Clearwater Beach, local kayak tours earn top global honors in 2026 Tripadvisor Awards

The Brief Clearwater Beach was named one of the best beaches in the world in the 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice "Best of the Best" Awards. Get Up and Go Kayaking Tampa Bay secured the top spot for nature and outdoor activities in the U.S. and ranked second globally. Honeymoon Island State Park also ranked among the top 10 best beaches in the U.S., while Little Toot Dolphin Adventure in Clearwater was listed among the top five best sailing and day cruises in the U.S.



Even as temperatures dip, the global travel community is heating up its praise for the beaches and experiences in Pinellas County.

The 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice "Best of the Best" Awards recognized several local landmarks and businesses as premier global destinations.

What we know:

Clearwater Beach ranked 17th in the world, and is the only Florida beach and one of only three in the country on the list. It was also named the second-best beach in the country behind La Jolla, California.

"What really impresses us about the Tripadvisor rankings is that it's based on travel reviews," Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector said. "So, what that tells you is that folks, so soon after the hurricane, came back here and had a phenomenal experience, so great that they were able to rank us as one of the best in the world. And so, that doesn't just happen because we, you know, the city leadership pulls things together. That's our entire community getting our experience back to where it was before the hurricanes and that's world-class."

RELATED: Pinellas tourism creates more than $10 billion in economic impact, report finds

"There were two years in a row where we ranked number one in that [top U.S. beach], and then a lot of things happened, the pandemic, and we fell off a little bit. So, to be back close to number one, but you know, really important for us is that number 17 worldwide ranking. We were only one of three American beaches in the top 24, one in Hawaii and one in La Jolla in California, in San Diego. To be ranked as the best in the world with those only two other American beaches, that's a real tribute to, again, what our community has done over the years, continue to do to give folks a world-class, memorable experience here," Rector said.

Dig deeper:

Get Up and Go Kayaking Tampa Bay reached a new milestone this year.

Courtesy: Get Up and Go Kayaking Tampa Bay

It was named number one nature and outdoors activity in the United States, and number two in the world. Owner Amber Buzzi says it’s their fifth time on the U.S. list.

"It’s just absolutely mind-boggling that it keeps happening," Buzzi said. "I think the reason is, is because we've had the same guides for about five years, the same staff that are just consistently passionate. So, we were all just so ecstatic, the entire team."

READ: Indian Rocks Beach votes to implement paid beach parking spots

"We have heard from our customers that they will plan their trip just to come do this, and that's just so crazy to me. Like, you choose a destination to come to just because of our tour. Or they'll drive across the state from Miami or somewhere else just to do this. So, I think it really does drive a lot of business to the area, which is really great and for us in general. So, it's just such a cool recognition and something that really helps bolster our business," Buzzi said.

Courtesy: Get Up and Go Kayaking Tampa Bay

Local perspective:

The Tripadvisor awards, which represent the top one percent of the platform's listings based on traveler reviews and ratings, highlighted several other area attractions too.

Honeymoon Island State Park also ranked among the top 10 best beaches in the U.S.

Little Toot Dolphin Adventure in Clearwater was listed among the top five best sailing and day cruises in the U.S.

OCC Roadhouse placed third for pet-friendly restaurants in the U.S.

Caretta on the Gulf was the only Florida establishment to rank among the top 15 for best fine dining restaurants in the country.

The annual awards categorize the best accommodations, destinations, and activities across the globe, relying on the feedback of travelers.