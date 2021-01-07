Clearwater cancels 2021 Sugar Sand Festival

As concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic continue, Clearwater city officials announced they will – for the second year in a row -- cancel this year’s Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival.

"We know this may come as a big disappointment to many, but the health and safety of everyone is a top priority," officials said in a statement.

The event is usually held in April for about two weeks. It’s a time of the year when sculptures create masterpieces made entirely out of sand along one of America’s most popular beaches.

Last year, city officials canceled the event one month before it was scheduled to take place.

