Clearwater father fatally stabs daughter when she intervened in fight, police say

Clearwater police say they arrested a man after he stabbed and killed his 22-year-old daughter.

On Sunday, police responded to Bay Cove Apartments on U.S. Highway 19 after receiving a report about the stabbing. When they arrived, they found the victim, identified as Sidney Green, and she was taken to Morton Plant Hospital where she passed away.

During the investigation, police said they questioned 51-year-old Laurence Green. They said they learned he was armed with a knife during a fight with his daughter's boyfriend.

Police said the daughter tried to intervene between both men and was stabbed.

Green was taken to Pinellas County Jail and faces a manslaughter charge.