Man claiming to be Jesus kisses minor in Florida gym locker room, police say

A man who says he was Jesus Christ in another life is accused of forcibly kissing a juvenile in the locker room of a Pinellas County gym.

According to an arrest report, James Thompson, 39, of Dunedin, approached an underage boy in the locker room of the Crunch Fitness located at 2591 SR 580 in Clearwater shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say Thompson began speaking with the minor about love and being a vegan. He then intentionally kissed the victim on the lips against his will, according to the arrest affidavit.

The arrest report states that the victim tried to walk past Thompson and get away from him, but Thompson, who is more than 100 pounds larger than the victim, used his body to block the boy from leaving.

Police say post-Miranda, Thompson admitted that he did kiss the boy, and several witnesses saw the incident. However, Thompson could not say whether he trapped him in the locker room, according to the affidavit.

Thompson is facing charges of simple battery and false imprisonment.