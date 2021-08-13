Clearwater man struck by lightning while working in his yard

A man was struck by lightning in his yard in Clearwater Friday night.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue crews were called to the home at 355 5th Street N in Safety Harbor around 7 p.m.

Crews said the man had been working in his yard when he was the victim of an "indirect strike."

He was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital as a precaution, CFR said.

