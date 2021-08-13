Clearwater man struck by lightning while working in his yard
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A man was struck by lightning in his yard in Clearwater Friday night.
Clearwater Fire and Rescue crews were called to the home at 355 5th Street N in Safety Harbor around 7 p.m.
Crews said the man had been working in his yard when he was the victim of an "indirect strike."
He was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital as a precaution, CFR said.
