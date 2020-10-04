Clearwater police officer suffers minor injuries in crash

A Clearwater police officer was taken to Morton Plant hospital with minor injuries following a crash Sunday evening, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

It happened at the intersection of Court Street and Missouri Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

A police vehicle was responding in emergency mode to a car fire in the 1100 block of Gould Street when the crash occurred, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

The officer was traveling northbound on Missouri Avenue and a pickup truck was westbound on Court Street when they collided, according to CPD.

Police say the two people in the pickup truck were not injured.

The intersection is expected to be shut down for several hours during the investigation. Police advise drivers to seek alternative routes.

