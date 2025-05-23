Clearwater woman accused of beating puppy, dousing with pickle juice and hot sauce

The Brief A Clearwater woman is accused of choking, beating and dousing her 5-month-old puppy with pickle juice and hot sauce. The puppy's owner said the 5-month-old pit bull mix defecated on the bed, which set her off. The puppy was found cowering in its crate and unable to put weight on its left hind leg, according to police.



A Clearwater woman is accused of choking, beating and dousing her 5-month-old puppy with pickle juice and hot sauce, officers said.

The Clearwater Police Department said they arrested La’Myah Rumph, 19, after the incident, which happened at an apartment off of Alpine Road. When police responded to a disturbance report, they found Rumph in the apartment with the dog cowering in its crate still.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

Dig deeper:

Rumph told police that the 5-month-old pit bull mix defecated on the bed, which set her off.

Booking photo of La’Myah Rumph.

The officer who responded to the incident saw that the puppy could not put weight on its left hind leg, and that the crate had damage consistent with the impact of an object, like the animal, being thrown forcefully against it.

READ: Haines City police captain among 10 indicted in Veterans Affairs fraud scheme

What's next:

Pinellas County Animal Control was called to take care of and treat the puppy, officers said in Rumph's arrest report.

Rumph was arrested on an animal cruelty charge, according to police.

The Source: The information in this story was provided in an arrest report for La’Myah Rumph.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: