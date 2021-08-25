Clearwater woman accused of sexually battering teen she met at convenience store

article

Pinellas County deputies have arrested Carina Johnson, 36, after they say she sexually battered a 14-year-old male.

According to detectives, Johnson met the teen at a convenience store on August 10 and drove him to her house where they smoked marijuana together. Deputies say while the victim was impaired and unable to resist, Johnson sexually battered him.

Detectives say they interviewed Johnson on Wednesday and she admitted to having sexual contact with the victim.

Johnson is facing one count of sexual battery.

Anyone with information about this case, or who may have been a victim, is asked to contact Crimes Against Children Detective Paden at 727-582-5714 or npaden@pcsonet.com.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app