Clothes To Kids seeks donations amid increased need for elementary clothing

A non-profit organization that gives new and quality used clothing to children whose families are in need says the demand for its services continues to grow, and it needs the community's help.

Clothes To Kids helps families that qualify for free or reduced lunch programs, or are in a crisis, clothe their kids, free of charge.

Last year, they provided wardrobes to more than 15,700 children.

"This was a record-breaking year for Clothes To Kids," said Megan DiBlasi, Clothes To Kids' director of development. "This year, we're on pace to beat that number, so we need our community's help."

Since students returned to school in January, the group has been overwhelmed with requests for clothes that will fit children in elementary school – pants, shorts, tops, jackets and shoes.

Clothes to Kids volunteer organizes items for children in need

Clothes To Kids is looking for donations to help fill the need.

"Clothes To Kids relies and exists solely on our community support. When you donate to Clothes To Kids, you help us clothe the kid and change your life," DiBlasi said.

The children served by Clothes To Kids get a new wardrobe, but they also build their sense of style and confidence.

"They get to come pick it out and try it on, and it gives them self-worth, knowing that what they picked out is theirs and they get to walk into school with confidence," DiBlasi said.

Drop off donations are welcome from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at any of their three stores:

Tampa - 5011-H West Hillsborough Avenue

Clearwater - 1059 North Hercules Avenue

St. Pete - 2168 34th Street South

To sponsor a child, a $65 donation provides one child a week’s worth of school clothing. They’re also looking for volunteers. For more information, visit https://clothestokids.org/volunteer-1