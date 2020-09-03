CMS official meets with healthcare leaders to discuss COVID-19’s impact on facilities

Thursday’s roundtable on COVID-19 started with some good news on the nursing home front.

“Ninety-seven percent of the residents in long-term-care facilities in Florida, are COVID-free,” declared Emmett Reed, the Florida Health Care Association's Executive Director.

Reed's news was expressed with excitement, because the special guest at the roundtable, held by BayCare Health, was Seema Verma.

The Federal Administrator for Medicare and Medicaid Services was in Tampa for a roundtable with health care officials Thursday. That included everyone from hospital CEOs, to lawmakers and nursing home directors. Even Senator Marco Rubio phoned in from across the state.

RELATED 3571 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Thursday; 149 new deaths

"You’re seeing competitors, hospital competitors, come together, and collaboration between the nursing homes and the hospitals," Verma told Fox 13 after the roundtable. "That was just incredible and heartwarming to see."

Advertisement

Much of the time was spent discussing long-term care facilities, which were just given the greenlight by Governor Ron DeSantis to allow some visitors.

Verma said the decision fits in with federal guidelines, especially now that the federal government is providing point of care testing.

"This will allow for rapid turnaround for results, and that’s actually going to be a really strong segue for allowing visitation,” Verma said.

The CEO of Avante, which runs 12 skilled nursing facilities in the state, says, they’ve struggled to keep staff, sometimes even paying nurses $20-more per hour to stay.

“We struggled with the demands of staff, burnout of staff, staff getting sick," said Tricia Robinson." “It continues to be a struggle for us, for finding the workforce.”

Beyond long-term care facilities, officials also brought up the Medicare loans several hospitals, including some in the Tampa Bay area, have received from CMA. More than $100 billion in loans were given out, and now hospitals are concerned about paying these back, and if the government will take the money out of their Medicare payments.

"That's been critical for us," said HCA Healthcare's Dr. Ravi Chari. "It's been a principle means for hospitals to survive this crisis. What I would urge you to do, is continue this program, and improve the terms, such as lowering the interest rates, and extend the repayment period."

Verma said they are working to be as flexible as they can to the health care providers. But it's not only the loans they've received; she said $175 billion worth of funding has been allocated as well.

As Verma took notes throughout the session, she said she plans on taking each of the concerns heard here, back to Washington.

"We know that all of you are doing the very, very hard work," she said. "And the president and vice president said, we need to all get out there, to really understand the challenges that you're facing."

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map