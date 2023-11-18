Coast Guard rescues 2 people, dog 90 miles off Hernando Beach

article

An aircrew rescued two people and their dog on Saturday after their sailboat became disable, according to officials.

Authorities say they received an alert around 11 a.m. that the sailors needed help.

Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard Southeast

The Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew says they brought the couple and their dog back to Air Station Clearwater in good health after they were rescued 90 miles off Hernando Beach.

READ: Polk County firefighter's car engulfed in flames after deadly I-4 crash: Officials

Officials say a porthole broke allowing water to get into the boat which damaged some of the electronics.

Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard Southeast

"A DSC alert allows mariners to instantly send an automatically formatted distress alert to the Coast Guard or other rescue authority anywhere in the world," said Lt. j.g. Connor Sullivan, command duty officer, Sector St. Petersburg. "Due to the reported water ruining the system, this alert gave us their last known position and allowed us to investigate because the owners registered it to their equipment."

According to the Coast Guard, salvage for the vessel is being coordinated.