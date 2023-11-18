Polk County firefighter killed in I-4 crash: PCFR

article

A Polk County firefighter died after a crash on I-4 in Davenport on Saturday morning, according to deputies.

Polk County Fire Rescue says they're mourning the loss of 41-year-old Brian Herr who was off-duty when he died. Herr was a firefighter/paramedic hired by the department in March 2023 after relocating to Florida from Chicago, according to officials.

READ: Young father seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash, investigators search for driver

Herr lived in Wesley Chapel and was a first-generation fire service member, according to Polk County Fire Rescue. Officials say he is survived by his two sons and mother.

"We are all grieving at the loss of Firefighter/Paramedic Heer who was just starting out on his career with Polk County Fire Rescue. Firefighter/Paramedic Herr was an outstanding member of this department. His teamwork and positive attitude shined tremendously during his short time with Polk County Fire Rescue. He will be greatly missed. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers," said Fire Chief Hezedean A. Smith, D.M.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the single vehicle crash that occurred just before 6 a.m. The sheriff's office says the vehicle crashed near the exit to CR 557 in Polk City, in the center grass median.

Additional details about the crash have not been released.