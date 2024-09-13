Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater sailing to Indian Rocks Beach

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing 70-year-old boater who was planning to sail toward Indian Rocks Beach.

Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard

Bert Erwin, 70, had been last seen leaving Rose Marina on Marco Island, and the Coast Guard reported he was heading for the Pinellas County coast.

READ: Coast Guard searching for missing boater who planned to sail to Pinellas County coast, officials say

At 10 p.m. on Thursday, the Coast Guard suspended its search off the coast of Englewood. Authorities had found the Erwin's 37-foot vessel with no one aboard 28 miles off the coast of Englewood.

Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard

"We offer our deepest condolences to Mr. Erwin's loved ones," said Lt. Andrew Grady, search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg. "One of the hardest decisions to make during a search is suspension.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY:

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched crews from several stations after a good Samaritan had contacted them on Wednesday morning reporting that Erwin was overdue to reach Indian Rocks Beach.