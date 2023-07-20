Man convicted of brutally murdering Tampa grandmother asks for new trial

A Tampa grandmother was brutally murdered seven years ago, and now, the man responsible is headed back to a Hillsborough County courtroom to fight for his freedom.

Jonathan Kendrick believed 78-year-old Loretta Jackson would be an easy target. Prosecutor say in November 2015, he broke into her home, beat her to death with her own vacuum cleaner, stole her cell phone and left with $20.

Pictured: Loretta Jackson, 78, who was brutally murdered in November 2015.

For years, his lawyers fought to get evidence thrown out, including his confession with police, where he admitted to killing Jackson and then raping her.

In 2019, Kendrick was convicted of killing Jackson, but now, he says he was mentally incompetent during his trial, his appeal lawyer writing in a motion that he "didn’t understand what he was doing or its consequences."

Kendrick says his attorneys never got him the treatment he needed.

During a zoom hearing Thursday morning, Tampa Judge Michelle Sisco reviewed his case and decided he needed a new attorney.

"So this case was represented by the public defender's office at trial, this defendant was, so there would be a conflict. I’m going to appoint regional council," decided Sisco.

Pictured: Jonathan Kendrick, who was convicted in the Tampa grandmother's murder in 2019.

Recently, Judge Sisco ruled Kendrick will be brought back from prison for an evidentiary hearing to determine whether he gets the do-over. Kendrick has another virtual court hearing next month, where it will be determined when he returns to Tampa.