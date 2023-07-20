Woman murdered in ‘cold blood’ in front of Seffner home: HCSO

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person who killed a Seffner woman early Thursday morning.

According to HCSO, a dispatcher received a call around 1:15 a.m. from a person who did not, or was not able to speak.

Deputies say when they got to the 4000 block of Orange Street in Seffner, they found a deceased woman inside a vehicle who had sustained upper-body trauma.

"I’m saddened by the viciousness of this crime to a woman who was just getting home after a long day," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our detectives are working diligently to find the person who committed this cold-blooded murder and ensure the victim’s family sees justice for their loved one."

Detectives are searching for a suspect, but say they do not believe the public is in danger. They add that

The victim's name has not been released.

Anyone with information on the woman’s death is asked to call 813-247-8200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.