Cold case cracked: Murder suspect arrested in 1997 beating, stabbing of Tampa man

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says they have cracked a nearly three-decade-old cold case.

Mugshot of Brandon Gliha. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

HSCO says they have arrested 47-year-old Brandon Gliha after he confessed to the 1997 murder of Stephen Edenfield.

The backstory:

Edenfield was found stabbed and beaten, with evidence of a violent struggle inside his Tampa home, with the word "greed" written in blood on his bedroom wall, according to deputies.

The murder has been unsolved since it happened on February 1, 1997.

Pictured: Stephen Edenfield. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

After HCSO reopened the investigation in 2022, forensic analysis identified a previously unknown DNA profile, linking the case to an unsolved 2005 sexual assault in Illinois.

Dig deeper:

Authorities say they identified Gliha, who now lives in Tampa, by using advanced DNA testing through Othram Labs, which was funded by a Bureau of Justice Assistance grant. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement also provided DNA testing.

Local authorities arrested Gliha on an unrelated warrant outside of Illinois in February 2025, which is when HCSO Cold Case investigators say they first interviewed Gliha for the 1997 murder.

The Hillsborough State Attorney's Office charged Gliha on February 24, 2025, who was still in custody, with murder in the first-degree with a weapon (premeditated) and robbery with a deadly weapon, less than $750.

What they're saying:

"For 28 years, Stephen Edenfield's family has waited for answers. Today, we can finally give them some measure of peace," said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. "No family should have to endure this kind of pain for so long. While nothing can erase the loss they have suffered, we hope knowing that justice has been served brings them comfort."

This is an ongoing investigation, according to HCSO.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

