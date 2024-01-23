Cold case murder victim identified by Hernando County detectives 52 years after homicide

article

Detectives in Hernando County say they now know the identity of a woman who was found dead in Brooksville in 1972 and have their sights set on catching her killer.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Peggy Joyce Shelton, 29, was discovered around High Corner Road and Cortez Blvd. 52 years ago.

At the time of her discovery, investigators believed that she had recently traveled to Hernando County from either north Florida or Alabama.

Detectives say they have identified Peggy Joyce Shelton as a woman who was found dead in 1972.

Deputies say she was wrapped in a patterned bedspread that had a possible "pineapple damask" print on it. The bedspread had three square corners and one rounded corner.

Over the years, cold case detectives continued investigating, but there were no new leads until last year.

Detectives say Shelton was found wrapped in a printed bedspread.

In August 2022, Detective George Loydgren received a phone call from a laboratory saying it possibly identified the 1972 murder victim. A month later, a "kinship" report positively identified the woman as Shelton.

Detectives described Shelton as:

Approximately 5' tall

Between 125 and 145 pounds

Short brown hair

Only six upper and six lower teeth

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477 or **TIPS from a cell phone. Tipsters will remain anonymous.