Cold front bringing much lower temperatures for Friday. Here's how chilly it could get

The Brief Temperatures are dropping in the Tampa Bay area after the arrival of our latest cold front. FOX 13 meteorologists say Friday will be the coldest morning with lows in the 30s and 40s, and an even lower wind chill. We'll start to warm up again this weekend and into next week.



Our latest cold front has arrived in the Tampa Bay area, and it will bring a big drop in temperatures for the end of the work week.

Thursday forecast

Timeline:

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says temps won't warm up much on Thursday, with a north wind keeping the afternoon high in the mid-60s in Tampa. Some inland areas will likely hit the 70-degree mark.

Temperatures won't warm up much on Thursday afternoon, meteorologists say.

Cloud cover will also decrease throughout the day, according to Osterberg.

Colder weather for Friday

By the numbers:

Osterberg says mostly clear skies along with a north wind ranging from 10-14 mph will cause temperatures to fall sharply overnight, dropping to the 30s and 40s across the Bay Area.

Friday morning will be a chilly one with lows in the 30s and 40s, and the wind making it feel even colder.

Wind chills are expected to be even lower, falling well into the 30s in many spots.

"Ten, 12, 14 mile per hour winds; you add that to our 40-degree temperature and that's what's going to make it feel colder, into the 30s," Osterberg said.

A north wind will help drive down temperatures across the Tampa Bay area, meteorologists say.

As for Friday afternoon, it should be beautiful and sunny with the high again topping out in the mid-60s in Tampa.

Temperatures on Friday afternoon will range from the low 60s to the low 70s.

What to expect this weekend

Big picture view:

Osterberg says clouds will return by Saturday afternoon into the evening, but little to no rain is anticipated.

Afternoon highs will return to the 70s in many parts of the Bay Area, with lows climbing back into the 50s as we head into next week.

Temperatures should warm up again by next week after a brief cooldown.

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: