Comfort food: Disney releases recipe for the world-famous churros from its parks

While Disney has closed all its parks until further notice amid the coronavirus outbreak, the company has released a recipe for its highly coveted churros for anyone looking to whip up the magic of Disneyland in their own kitchen.

“These past few weeks, we’ve seen many of you sharing Disney recipes and creating your very own magical moments right at home,” wrote Alex Dunlap, Disney’s food & beverage communications coordinator in a blog post for the company.

“While our parks are temporarily closed, you can still enjoy a delicious Disney churro – because you can make them yourself at home!” Dunlap added.

The recipe consists of eight ingredients that are typically found in most pantries, and renders “churro bites” -- the perfect little snack to share during self-isolation.

The ingredients include:

1 cup water

8 tablespoons butter

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

3 eggs

1 ½ cups vegetable or canola oil

½ cup sugar

The blog has step-by-step video instructions on how to make the delicious treat.