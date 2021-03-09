Commissioners' texts show political favoritism in choosing Manatee County vaccine site

Three thousand names drawn from two wealthy Lakewood Ranch ZIP codes brought criticism. Then a list of five hand-selected names brought anger and an apology from Manatee County Commission Chair Vanessa Baugh.

"This isn’t about politics to me. It’s about a pandemic," Baugh said on February 18.

Michael Barfield, a Sarasota paralegal, said text messages say otherwise.

"Here we have it in black and white that they were making it all about politics and the governor's run for reelection next year," said Barfield.

Barfield started looking into the Lakewood Ranch state pop-up vaccine site after hearing complaints that it favored the governor's political supporters. He said text messages he obtained through a public records request focus on getting the governor political exposure at the site.

They show conversations between Commissioner Baugh and Lakewood Ranch developer Rex Jensen, who was contacted by the governor for help in setting up the site.

Baugh said in the texts, "We will make a very big deal....after all 22 is right around the corner...this can be huge for him," presumably referencing the election next year.

"If the governor was unaware of what happened, then he knows now and he should remove Vanessa Baugh immediately as a public servant. She is anything but a public servant," said Barfield.

While Barfield considers it a scandal, Governor DeSantis dismisses the notion.

"That's nonsense. If you look at Manatee at the time, they were one of the worst counties in the state for senior coverage. It's the age that matters. Black, white, rich, poor, Republican, Democrat; doesn't matter," said the governor said on Tuesday.

Even Tuesday, Baugh said she was only doing what she thought was best for the county.

"I see the emails and I also know a lot of it is political," she said.

While Baugh has been named in ethics and criminal complaints, she said she's done nothing wrong.

"I'm getting beat up badly. I have big shoulders because I know it's not true," she said.

Barfield said the truth is shown right in the texts.

"It's in black and white and it can’t be denied," he said.