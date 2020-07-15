Community Bail Fund now available for qualifying Hillsborough offenders to bond out of jail

Criminal justice reform has taken a big step forward in Hillsborough County.

The law firm of Morgan and Morgan recently launched a non-profit program called Community Bail Fund and immediately it got the support of the Hillsborough Public Defender Julie Holt and State Attorney Andrew Warren.

"We shouldn't be locking people up solely on how much money they have in their pocket," said Warren.

Warren and Holt may be on opposite ends in a courtroom, but not when it comes to sensible criminal justice reform.

Holt said sometimes people who are locked up are desperate to get out and make bad decisions.

"That relieves them of this pressure that they continue to have of 'how am I going to get out of jail? Do I need to plead guilty to something I didn't do just to get out of jail,’” explained Holt.

Supporters say the bail fund is a way to reduce the jail population for those facing non-violent offenses or misdemeanor charges but can't afford bail.

Each case that qualifies will get the 10 percent needed to bond out. Warren said this reform is long overdue.

"We can't have a justice system that works just for people that can afford it. Innocent until proven guilty means something in our county and where people qualify for bail, but simply can't afford it locking them up before they've been convicted is unfair, costly, and unAmerican," said Warren.

Holt said about 50 people who were locked up in the Hillsborough County Jail are now home with their families because of this bond program.

"As you can imagine they're very grateful and they're very thankful," explained Holt.

Money for the bail fund will come from private donations from those who all share the goal in ending wide-spread injustice.