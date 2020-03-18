Companies change business models during coronavirus pandemic

article

At Crop Juice in Sarasota, cold press, raw, organic juices are in high demand. But, business is being done differently during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We decided to take our business outdoors,” said owner Karen Odierna. “Every one of our locations has a table that we can greet customers.”

Odierna is trying to protect her employees and customers. She’s encouraging phone orders and payments. "It's a very uncertain time, but I feel like we have a purpose," she said.

It’s an uncertain time for many businesses and some have gone online.

"Y'all support our vendors, we'd appreciate it," said Kim Livengood of the Bazaar on Apricot and Lime, during a Facebook live.

They started a daily Facebook live showing products for sale. "Everything is at your fingertips you can still enjoy everything that the Bazaar has online just in a different way," she said.

Advertisement

The Bazaar on Apricot and Lime, made the difficult decision to shut down, which puts the livelihood of 30 local vendors, on hold. "We will ship, we will deliver and try to be innovative in these uncertain times," said Livengood.

Others are expanding hours to help those considered "high risk" of contracting COVID-19.

"We've seen feedback on Facebook that I can’t shop, it’s too crowded and our heart went out to those folks," said Sam Detwiler.

Detwiler's Farm Market is now open for the elderly and disabled to shop Monday through Saturday, 7 -8 a.m.

"Everyone was so grateful and it almost brought tears to my eyes, this meant a lot to them and it means a lot to us," said Detwiler.

Restaurants are trying to navigate new rules. They have not been told to shut down, but to limit their seating to 50% while also spacing out customers.

"Everything is very different, we are operating in a sphere that no one has ever really been in yet," said Paul Caragiulo.

Paul Caragiulo, the owner of Caragiulos Italian Restaurant, reminds patrons they're still here. Many business models have changed, but they remain open, as best they can.

"We do food to go and take out,” said Caragiulo. “We are trying to implement some curb-side type of service, anything to keep our business going. We aren’t really sure how sustainable it will be over time, but we will do the best to keep the lights on.”

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map