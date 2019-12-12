Confession released of man accused of beating mom to death with bat

Murder defendant Joshua Carmona told detectives he woke up one morning and said, “I decided I’ll kill my mom today,” according to his newly-released confession made to investigators hours after allegedly beating his mother to death with a baseball bat.

“She was trying to push me off and I told her just stop, stop fighting," said Carmona.

During the police interrogation, Carmona explained how he used a ruse to get his mom, Tahirih Lua D'Angelo into the kitchen and then snuck up behind her and began hitting her with a baseball bat.

“She fell down but she wasn’t out so I just kept hitting her until she stopped," Carmona told detectives.

Carnona said he was angry at his mother for "not being there for him."

He also said he planned to kill his stepdad but that plan was thwarted when his grandfather unexpectedly showed up, so he cleaned the baseball bat in the sink “because I thought I was going to use it again," Carmona stated.

After a quick clean up job, Carmona said he moved his mother’s body to the bathroom to hide it. He told detectives he then used his mother’s ATM card to get cash and buy drugs.

Then he went on with his day, picking up his little sister from daycare and hanging out with his best friend at a nearby park.

Josh Hofer said while the two played catch, Carmona confessed what he had done.

"Told me he killed his mom and I kinda looked at him and said, 'You did what?' and he said 'I killed my mom.' I was like, 'Hold up, Josh.' I was frozen. I didn't know what to say," explained Hofer.

Carmona's trial is set for January 2020.