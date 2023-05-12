Construction to slow traffic on I-275 in Pinellas County

Drivers planning to travel through Pinellas County on I-275 may want to seek alternate routes late Friday into Saturday morning.

The Florida Department of Transportation says there will only be one lane of traffic open in each direction approaching 4th Street N. between 11 p.m. on Friday, May 12, and 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 13.

Officials warn of congestion and slow traffic northbound I-275 in Pinellas County and on southbound I-275 on the Howard Frankland Bridge between Tampa and St. Petersburg during that time.

Drivers may want to find another way to get across Tampa Bay such as Gandy Boulevard or the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Crews will be placing concrete for the deck on the replacement exit ramp flyover bridge from southbound I-275 to 4th Street N., which is exit 32.

The work is part of the $595 million Gateway Expressway project and is weather permitting.

