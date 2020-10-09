Construction worker on I-75 killed in hit-and-run crash; driver arrested for DUI, troopers say

article

A Seffner man was arrested for DUI after crashing into a construction worker early Friday morning, troopers said, and fleeing from the scene.

According the Florida Highway Patrol, the 45-year-old construction worker was in an "active construction zone," which closed two northbound lanes of Interstate 75, north of the Manatee County line.

Troopers said, around 4 a.m., a driver, identified as 29-year-old Michael Jerome Forbes, Jr. entered the closed lanes and crashed into the worker. The construction worked passed away at the crash site.

After the collision, troopers said Forbes continued north on the highway for a quarter of a mile before stopping in the median, and fleeing into a nearby wooded area.

Hillsborough County deputies later located Forbes, and troopers arrested him for DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Officials said Forbes had a blood alcohol level of 0.151. The legal limit in Florida is 0.08.

The construction worker, who worked with McShea Contracting, was not identified.

