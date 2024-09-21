Convicted felon caught with fake license plate during traffic stop in Polk County, troopers say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Troopers stopped a man who was seen driving erratically on Friday night and discovered that he was using a fake license plate, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say a Ford Explorer was headed east on SR-400 near MM47 while cutting in and out of traffic and driving on the shoulder of a wet road around 8:13 p.m.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

When troopers conducted a traffic stop on the 41-year-old driver from Wimauma, identified as Jerome Jermaine Fox, they noticed that he had placed a fictitious license plate on the vehicle which read PR1V4T3.

According to FHP, Fox refused to provide a license or registration.

READ: 2 dead, 2 hospitalized after head-on crash in Hernando County: FHP

Once his identity was determined, troopers say they found out that his driver’s license was suspended multiple times over the course of the last few years.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

They also learned that Fox had multiple felony convictions and was in possession of a pistol.

Fox was arrested and charged with driving while license suspended, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, attaching an unassigned license plate, reckless driving, as well as possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, according to authorities.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: