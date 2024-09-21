Convicted felon caught with fake license plate during traffic stop in Polk County, troopers say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers stopped a man who was seen driving erratically on Friday night and discovered that he was using a fake license plate, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Officials say a Ford Explorer was headed east on SR-400 near MM47 while cutting in and out of traffic and driving on the shoulder of a wet road around 8:13 p.m.
When troopers conducted a traffic stop on the 41-year-old driver from Wimauma, identified as Jerome Jermaine Fox, they noticed that he had placed a fictitious license plate on the vehicle which read PR1V4T3.
According to FHP, Fox refused to provide a license or registration.
Once his identity was determined, troopers say they found out that his driver’s license was suspended multiple times over the course of the last few years.
They also learned that Fox had multiple felony convictions and was in possession of a pistol.
Fox was arrested and charged with driving while license suspended, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, attaching an unassigned license plate, reckless driving, as well as possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, according to authorities.
