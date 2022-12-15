Convicted murderer Matthew Terry wants new trial

A Hillsborough County man who was found guilty of first-degree murder wants a new trial because his attorneys lied to him.

In November, Matthew Terry was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder in the slaying of his girlfriend Kay Baker.

On Thursday, his attorneys were back in a Tampa courtroom asking for a new trial.

But after reviewing his legal challenge, Tampa Judge Christopher Sabella had a quick ruling.

"I'm going to deny the new motion for judgment of acquittal and a motion for a new trial," ruled Sabella

However, Terry rocked the courtroom recently when he told the judge, his attorney made false promises and was demanding a do-over.

Matthew Terry asked the judge for a new trial.

"I want the record to reflect that a promise was made in exchange for not testifying," claimed Terry.

Judge Sabella realized these were serious accusations and began questioning his team of public defenders.

Matthew Terry was sentenced to life in prison.

"He's alleged that you lied to him in order to get him not to testify," Sabella stated.

Sabella then turned to Hillsborough Public Defender Donna Perry and asked her point blank if she had made Terry promises.

Perry hesitated at first to reply because of a legal oath to protect attorney-client privilege, but Judge Sabella ordered her to answer the question.

"Since I've been ordered, I am permitted to answer, and no, of course, I did not," replied Perry.

Kay Baker, an elementary school math teacher, was killed by Matthew Terry.

However, Terry's second public defender, Jamie Kane, had a different answer.

"I promised him that Ms. Perry's closings, any theories, any interpretations of the evidence would be based on the admissible evidence," stated Kane.

Body camera footage shows Matthew Terry after he killed Baker.

Judge Sabella determined that legal grenade will be handled after all of Terry's appeals are exhausted.

A jury handed down a guilty verdict after a week of testimony.

Prosecutors say Terry flew into a jealous rage after he accused the elementary school math teacher of dancing with another man at a bar. They say Terry stabbed Baker to death nearly decapitating her.

The same jury recommended a life sentence for Terry.