Councilmembers vow to 'dismantle' Minneapolis Police Department, emergency meeting set

The Minneapolis City Council has set an emergency meeting for Friday as councilmembers say the city will "dismantle" the Minneapolis Police Department in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.

In a media advisory, a spokesperson says the council will vote on "a court order stipulating immediate changes for MPD and a framework for systemic change" while hearing from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights commissioner on the next steps in the state's investigation into the department.

This week, the Department of Human Rights announced it was reviewing Minneapolis police policies over the past decade to determine if the department had "engaged in systemic discriminatory practices."

As the meeting was announced on Thursday, two councilmembers vowed the department would be "dismantled."

In a tweet, Councilmember Jeremiah Ellison, the son of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison who was tapped to lead the investigation into George Floyd's death, promised to tear down the department and develop new methods to provide public safety.

"We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department," he wrote. "And when we’re done, we’re not simply gonna glue it back together. We are going to dramatically rethink how we approach public safety and emergency response. It’s really past due."

Councilmember Lisa Bender joined Ellison's call in a tweet of her own.

"Yes. We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a transformative new model of public safety," agreed Bender.

The emergency meeting is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. in Minneapolis.