County-by-county election results: Florida's fall primary

Polls have now closed in the Tampa Bay area, ending an election day that capped off weeks of early voting and mail-in voting.

The coronavirus pandemic prompted many Floridians to vote by mail instead of in person. More than 2.1 million people cast mail-in ballots, compared to fewer than 1.3 million in the primary in 2016, when a U.S. Senate contest motivated voters. This time, there are no statewide races to drive the turnout.

As of June 30, Florida had nearly 4.9 million active Republican voters and more than 5.1 million active Democratic voters. Nearly 3.8 million voters are not registered with a party or are registered with a minor party.

Polls remain open in the state's Panhandle counties until 8 p.m. Eastern.

