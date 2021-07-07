Expand / Collapse search
Couple’s struggle with alcohol, drugs led to creation of café that feeds body and soul

By
Published 
What's Right with Tampa Bay
FOX 13 News

LUTZ, Fla. - Mia and Robby Graham serve up more than plant-based food at their restaurant in Lutz

"The food is an essential part of all of our lives, but it's about bringing hope to people," Mia Graham shared. "It's about sharing love with people and accepting people right where they're at." 

The mission of Revelations Café is to provide healthy food to its customers, feeding their bodies and souls. 

"The birth of Revelations Café was more of a birthing of a ministry than it was a restaurant," Robby Graham said. "The restaurant was designed as the catalyst that would be used to carry the message of Jesus Christ."  

That message started five years ago after Mia Graham had a premonition to open a cafe to give people a place to lift their spirits and offer hope. Hope was something that the Grahams needed.  

"There are times when we're just exhausted and we feel like, oh, my gosh, I can't go another day that someone will come in and share their testimony of how their life has been changed just by coming here," Mia Graham shared.

The duo has had its share of struggles. Robby Graham, a former bodybuilder, got hooked on opioids. 

"In about three years I lost everything that I ever worked for and I found myself homeless, beaten, broken and defeated at the Salvation Army," he said.  

Mia Graham’s demon was alcohol. 

"I had really just become a shallow, just shell of a person," she shared. "My life was about, you know, more things and relationships and, you know, just all the things that leave you empty eventually." 

The two met got married and opened the café two years ago with a menu that has something for everybody. 

"We have Impossible Burgers, Beyond Burgers, we have salads, wraps, bowls…We do have eggs. We have omelets. We have pancakes. We have French toast. We have desserts. We have a tremendous dessert menu. We have a phenomenal baker who bakes plant-based desserts. We have smoothies, juices, coffees, we have an array, we have food for carnivores, we have food for vegetarians," said Mia Graham.

The couple hopes that their faith and food cafe changes customer's lives. They also have a documentary about their lives coming out later this year.

