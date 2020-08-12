COVID-19 testing site opens at Pasco County Fairgrounds

Pasco County will open a new drive-through testing site on Wednesday at the fairgrounds in Dade City.

The site opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m. It will only be open until August 18.

County officials said anyone can receive a free COVID-19 test without an appointment, but it will be first-come, first-serve.

The Pasco County Fairgrounds is located at 36722 State Road 52.

For more information, head over to the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County's website: www.pasco.floridahealth.gov.

